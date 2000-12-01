

pandect PRONUNCIATION: (PAN-dekt)

MEANING: noun:

1. A complete body of the laws of a country, organization, etc.

2. A comprehensive treatise on a subject.

ETYMOLOGY: condign, dogmatic, doxy, heterodox, From Latin pandectes (encyclopedia), from Greek pandektes (all-receiving), from pan- (all) + dektes (receiver), from dekhesthai (to receive). Ultimately from Indo-European root dek- (to take, accept), which also gave us dignity, discipline, doctor, decorate, docile, deign philodox . Earliest documented use: 1531.

NOTES: Originally, the Pandects (also known as the Digest), was a 50-volume compendium of Roman laws, compiled under the emperor Justinian during CE 530-533.

USAGE: “Families were told that students at the near 100-percent African-American elementary school would not be allowed to ‘wear outlandish hairstyles in school,’ as mandated by the improved Saint Rose manual on student pandect.”

Michael J. Rochon; School Bans ‘Afro’ Hairdos; Philadelphia Tribune (Pennsylvania); Dec 1, 2000.



“The Queen Mother’s death cannot have taken him by surprise, yet, [Andrew Motion] says, he resisted the urge to have his pandect on the national grief written and ready to roll the moment Peter Sissons chose his mauve tie.”

Adam Newey; A Turnip Writes; New Statesman (London, UK); Oct 14, 2002.

