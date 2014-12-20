

Apr 16, 2019 This week’s theme

Words related to books



This week’s words

bibliotaph

bouquiniste



An old-book seller / old bookseller

Kovalam Beach, India Photo: Paul Varuni Words related to books A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



bouquiniste or bouquinist PRONUNCIATION: (BOO-ki-neest)

MEANING: noun: A dealer in old and used books.

ETYMOLOGY: From French bouquiniste, from bouquin (a colloquial word for a book, little book, or old book). Earliest documented use: 1840.

USAGE: “Heywood Hill’s boxes of books, with their blue-and-white address labels, still offer year-round bounty to customers all over the world, but competition from Amazon, an online bookseller, has forced the fashionable bouquiniste to reinvent itself. Under its new owner, Mitford’s nephew the Duke of Devonshire, it has quietly become a leading purveyor of bespoke libraries.”

For the Person Who Has Everything; The Economist (London, UK); Dec 20, 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Did you know that the worldwide food shortage that threatens up to five hundred million children could be alleviated at the cost of only one day, only ONE day, of modern warfare. -Peter Ustinov, actor, writer, and director (16 Apr 1921-2004)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate