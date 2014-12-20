  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Apr 16, 2019
This week’s theme
Words related to books

This week’s words
bibliotaph
Kovalam Beach, India
bouquiniste or bouquinist

PRONUNCIATION:
(BOO-ki-neest)

MEANING:
noun: A dealer in old and used books.

ETYMOLOGY:
From French bouquiniste, from bouquin (a colloquial word for a book, little book, or old book). Earliest documented use: 1840.

USAGE:
“Heywood Hill’s boxes of books, with their blue-and-white address labels, still offer year-round bounty to customers all over the world, but competition from Amazon, an online bookseller, has forced the fashionable bouquiniste to reinvent itself. Under its new owner, Mitford’s nephew the Duke of Devonshire, it has quietly become a leading purveyor of bespoke libraries.”
For the Person Who Has Everything; The Economist (London, UK); Dec 20, 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Did you know that the worldwide food shortage that threatens up to five hundred million children could be alleviated at the cost of only one day, only ONE day, of modern warfare. -Peter Ustinov, actor, writer, and director (16 Apr 1921-2004)

