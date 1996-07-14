

Apr 18, 2019 This week’s theme

Words related to books



This week’s words

bibliotaph

bouquiniste

florilegium

bibliolater



On your calendar

Get A.Word.A.Day on your calendar Words related to books A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



bibliolater PRONUNCIATION: (bib-lee-OL-ay-tuhr)

MEANING: noun:

1. One with extreme devotion to books.

2. One having excessive devotion to the Bible, especially to its literal interpretation.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek biblio- (book) + -latry (worship). Earliest documented use: 1847.

USAGE: “Well trained in the best American scholarly library, and a true bibliolater, [Danile Willard Fiske] was equally well equipped to establish Cornell’s Library.”

Morris Bishop; A History of Cornell; Cornell University Press; 2014.



“Regular readers know that I am no bibliolater. But the remedy I’m talking about is from the Bible.”

Tom Harpur; The Psalms Are Healing Tonic for an Ailing Spirit; Toronto Star (Canada); Jul 14, 1996.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Just think of the tragedy of teaching children not to doubt. -Clarence Darrow, lawyer and author (18 Apr 1857-1938)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate