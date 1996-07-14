  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Apr 18, 2019
This week’s theme
Words related to books

This week’s words
bibliotaph
bouquiniste
florilegium
bibliolater
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

bibliolater

PRONUNCIATION:
(bib-lee-OL-ay-tuhr)

MEANING:
noun:
1. One with extreme devotion to books.
2. One having excessive devotion to the Bible, especially to its literal interpretation.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek biblio- (book) + -latry (worship). Earliest documented use: 1847.

USAGE:
“Well trained in the best American scholarly library, and a true bibliolater, [Danile Willard Fiske] was equally well equipped to establish Cornell’s Library.”
Morris Bishop; A History of Cornell; Cornell University Press; 2014.

“Regular readers know that I am no bibliolater. But the remedy I’m talking about is from the Bible.”
Tom Harpur; The Psalms Are Healing Tonic for an Ailing Spirit; Toronto Star (Canada); Jul 14, 1996.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Just think of the tragedy of teaching children not to doubt. -Clarence Darrow, lawyer and author (18 Apr 1857-1938)

