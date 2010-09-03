

The fallen Ozymandias Colossus Photo: Charlie Phillips Kings who became words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



Ozymandias PRONUNCIATION: (oz-uh-MAN-dee-uhs)

MEANING: noun:

1. A megalomaniac tyrant, especially one whose arrogance is undone by time.

2. A symbol of the impermanence of power and pride.

ETYMOLOGY: After Ozymandias, the first part of the throne name of Ramesses II of Egypt (1279-1213 BCE). Earliest documented use: 1878.

The lone and level sands stretch far away. The modern sense of the word comes not from Egyptian hieroglyphs, but from English verse. In his 1817 sonnet “Ozymandias”, Percy Bysshe Shelley describes a shattered colossal statue in a desert. The statue’s pedestal bears an inscription boasting of the ruler Ozymandias’s might and achievements (“My name is Ozymandias, King of Kings; Look on my Works, ye Mighty, and despair!”).However, these “works” have long since vanished, leaving only the decaying broken statue surrounded by “lone and level sands,” a potent symbol of the transience of power and the ultimate futility of human pride.I propose that when someone is sworn into any position of power, from some future president of the planet to the mayor of a village with more goats than people, they be presented with a copy of this poem. Framed in a gilded frame, if that helps.

USAGE: “Tweaking the collective nose of the [NHL] league has usually invited a biblical wrath of the Ozymandias on Sixth Avenue.”

Bruce Dowbiggin; Morning Sickness Plagues Toronto Station; The Globe and Mail (Toronto, Canada); Sep 3, 2010.



“Many start to believe that they are invulnerable even as their mortal powers begin to fade. The Ozymandias of Oz [Murdoch].”

Great Bad Men as Bosses; The Economist (London, UK); Jul 23, 2011.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The best lack all conviction, while the worst / Are full of passionate intensity. -William Butler Yeats, writer, Nobel laureate (13 Jun 1865-1939)





