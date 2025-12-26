

Dec 26, 2025 This week’s theme

No el



This week’s words

frowze

pipsqueak

gobmouthed

juvenescence

oxytonize



Tired Salesgirl on Christmas Eve, 1947 Art: Norman Rockwell No el A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



oxytonize PRONUNCIATION: (OK-si-tuh-nyz)

MEANING: verb tr.: To make oxytone, that is, to put the stress on the last syllable.

ETYMOLOGY: From oxytone, from Greek oxys (acute) + tonos (tone). Earliest documented use: 1887.

NOTES: If there were any justice in the world, this word would put its stress where its mouth is and be pronounced as ok-si-tuh-NYZ. The universe, however, enjoys a good irony.



By placing this word on Fri, we’ve done our best to oxytonize the week (put the stress last). Here’s hoping your holidays keep the stress to a minimum.

USAGE: “None of the accented words are oxytonized, but several have the antepenult emphasized.”

James P. Howley; The Beothucks or Red Indians; Cambridge University Press; 1915.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The force which makes for war does not derive its strength from the interested motives of evil men; it derives its strength from the disinterested motives of good men. -Norman Angell, lecturer, author, MP, and Nobel laureate (26 Dec 1872-1967)





