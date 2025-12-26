|
A.Word.A.Day
Dec 26, 2025
This week's theme
No el
This week’s words
frowze
pipsqueak
gobmouthed
juvenescence
oxytonize
Tired Salesgirl on Christmas Eve, 1947
Art: Norman Rockwell
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg
oxytonize
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To make oxytone, that is, to put the stress on the last syllable.
ETYMOLOGY:
From oxytone, from Greek oxys (acute) + tonos (tone). Earliest documented use: 1887.
NOTES:
If there were any justice in the world, this word would put its stress where its mouth is and be pronounced as ok-si-tuh-NYZ. The universe, however, enjoys a good irony.
By placing this word on Fri, we’ve done our best to oxytonize the week (put the stress last). Here’s hoping your holidays keep the stress to a minimum.
USAGE:
“None of the accented words are oxytonized, but several have the antepenult emphasized.”
James P. Howley; The Beothucks or Red Indians; Cambridge University Press; 1915.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The force which makes for war does not derive its strength from the interested motives of evil men; it derives its strength from the disinterested motives of good men. -Norman Angell, lecturer, author, MP, and Nobel laureate (26 Dec 1872-1967)
