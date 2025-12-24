  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Dec 24, 2025
This week’s theme
No el

This week’s words
frowze
pipsqueak
gobmouthed
The Discovery (detail), 1956
Why is the kid gobmouthed? See the whole painting and see if you can figure it out. If not, read here.
Art: Norman Rockwell
with Anu Garg

gobmouthed

PRONUNCIATION:
(GOB-moutht)

MEANING:
adjective: Open-mouthed.

ETYMOLOGY:
Of uncertain origin, probably from Irish and/or Scottish Gaelic gob (beak, mouth). Earliest documented use: 1894.

USAGE:
“Hold your dirty tongue, you gobmouthed omathaun!”
Hall Caine; The Manxman; Heinemann; 1895.
(omathaun = a foolish person)

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Habit with him was all the test of truth, / It must be right: I've done it from my youth. -George Crabbe, poet and naturalist (24 Dec 1754-1832)

