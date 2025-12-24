|
A.Word.A.Day
Dec 24, 2025
No el
This week’s words
pipsqueak
gobmouthed
The Discovery (detail), 1956
Why is the kid gobmouthed? See the whole painting and see if you can figure it out. If not, read here.
Art: Norman Rockwell
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
gobmouthed
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Open-mouthed.
ETYMOLOGY:
Of uncertain origin, probably from Irish and/or Scottish Gaelic gob (beak, mouth). Earliest documented use: 1894.
USAGE:
“Hold your dirty tongue, you gobmouthed omathaun!”
Hall Caine; The Manxman; Heinemann; 1895.
(omathaun = a foolish person)
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Habit with him was all the test of truth, / It must be right: I've done it from my youth. -George Crabbe, poet and naturalist (24 Dec 1754-1832)
© 1994-2025 Wordsmith