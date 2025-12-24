

Dec 24, 2025 This week’s theme

The Discovery (detail), 1956

The Discovery (detail), 1956

Why is the kid gobmouthed? See the whole painting and see if you can figure it out. If not, read here

Art: Norman Rockwell

No el

A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



gobmouthed PRONUNCIATION: (GOB-moutht)

MEANING: adjective: Open-mouthed.

ETYMOLOGY: Of uncertain origin, probably from Irish and/or Scottish Gaelic gob (beak, mouth). Earliest documented use: 1894.

USAGE: “Hold your dirty tongue, you gobmouthed omathaun!”

Hall Caine; The Manxman; Heinemann; 1895.

(omathaun = a foolish person)

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Habit with him was all the test of truth, / It must be right: I've done it from my youth. -George Crabbe, poet and naturalist (24 Dec 1754-1832)





