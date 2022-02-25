

Gramps on Rocking Horse, 1933

Art: Norman Rockwell



juvenescence PRONUNCIATION: (joo-vuh-NES-uhns)

MEANING: noun:

1. A youthful state.

2. The state of becoming young or juvenile.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin juvenis (young; youth). Earliest documented use: 1800.

USAGE:

A Deadline Looms in Baseball’s Latest Labour Dispute: Millionaires v Billionaires; The Economist (London, UK); Feb 25, 2022. “In 1962, Roger Angell, one of America’s finest baseball writers, described spring training as ‘a sun-warmed sleepy exhibition celebrating the juvenescence of the year and the senescence of the fans’.”A Deadline Looms in Baseball’s Latest Labour Dispute: Millionaires v Billionaires;(London, UK); Feb 25, 2022.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Quite frankly I talk about the fact that I'm a feminist as often as I can, and every time I do it gets huge reaction and media reacts and the Twitterverse explodes and things like that, because here I am saying I'm a feminist. I will keep saying that until there is no more reaction to that when I say it, because that's where we want to get to. -Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada (b. 25 Dec 1971)





