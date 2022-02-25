|
A.Word.A.Day
Dec 25, 2025This week’s theme
No el
This week’s words
pipsqueak
gobmouthed
juvenescence
Gramps on Rocking Horse, 1933
(Don’t know about the kid, but gramps is rocking well)
Art: Norman Rockwell
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
juvenescence
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A youthful state.
2. The state of becoming young or juvenile.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin juvenis (young; youth). Earliest documented use: 1800.
USAGE:
“In 1962, Roger Angell, one of America’s finest baseball writers, described spring training as ‘a sun-warmed sleepy exhibition celebrating the juvenescence of the year and the senescence of the fans’.”
A Deadline Looms in Baseball’s Latest Labour Dispute: Millionaires v Billionaires; The Economist (London, UK); Feb 25, 2022.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Quite frankly I talk about the fact that I'm a feminist as often as I can, and every time I do it gets huge reaction and media reacts and the Twitterverse explodes and things like that, because here I am saying I'm a feminist. I will keep saying that until there is no more reaction to that when I say it, because that's where we want to get to. -Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada (b. 25 Dec 1971)
|
