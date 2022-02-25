  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Dec 25, 2025
This week’s theme
No el

This week’s words
frowze
pipsqueak
gobmouthed
juvenescence
Gramps on Rocking Horse, 1933
(Don’t know about the kid, but gramps is rocking well)
Art: Norman Rockwell
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

juvenescence

PRONUNCIATION:
(joo-vuh-NES-uhns)

MEANING:
noun:
1. A youthful state.
2. The state of becoming young or juvenile.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin juvenis (young; youth). Earliest documented use: 1800.

USAGE:
“In 1962, Roger Angell, one of America’s finest baseball writers, described spring training as ‘a sun-warmed sleepy exhibition celebrating the juvenescence of the year and the senescence of the fans’.”
A Deadline Looms in Baseball’s Latest Labour Dispute: Millionaires v Billionaires; The Economist (London, UK); Feb 25, 2022.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Quite frankly I talk about the fact that I'm a feminist as often as I can, and every time I do it gets huge reaction and media reacts and the Twitterverse explodes and things like that, because here I am saying I'm a feminist. I will keep saying that until there is no more reaction to that when I say it, because that's where we want to get to. -Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada (b. 25 Dec 1971)

