|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Oct 29, 2021This week’s theme
Words coined after fairy tales and folktales
This week’s words
breadcrumb
Tom Thumb
Domdaniel
Chicken Licken
open sesame
“Open sesame!”
“Your username or password are incorrect.”
“Op3n $e$ame?”
Cartoon: Dan Piraro
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
open sesame
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Something that is an easy and effective way to bring out a desired result, gain access, etc.
ETYMOLOGY:
From the phrase “Open sesame” that opened the door to the robbers’ cave in the story “Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves”. Earliest documented use: 1722.
USAGE:
“Fully recognizing that FREE FOOD is the open sesame to our hearts, the Dolphins ... roll out new food options for fans this season.”
Hal Habib; Dolfans, You Asked for Better Stadium Food -- and You Got It. Sort of; Palm Beach Post (Florida); Sep 3, 2014.
See more usage examples of open sesame in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Let the world know you as you are, not as you think you should be, because sooner or later, if you are posing, you will forget the pose, and then where are you? -Fanny Brice, entertainer (29 Oct 1891-1951)
|
© 1994-2021 Wordsmith