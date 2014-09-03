

Oct 29, 2021 This week’s theme

Words coined after fairy tales and folktales



This week’s words

breadcrumb

Tom Thumb

Domdaniel

Chicken Licken

open sesame



“Open sesame!”

“Your username or password are incorrect.”

“Op3n $e$ame?” Cartoon: Dan Piraro Words coined after fairy tales and folktales A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



open sesame PRONUNCIATION: (oh-puhn SAYS-uh-mee)

MEANING: noun: Something that is an easy and effective way to bring out a desired result, gain access, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: From the phrase “Open sesame” that opened the door to the robbers’ cave in the story “Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves”. Earliest documented use: 1722.

USAGE:

Hal Habib; Dolfans, You Asked for Better Stadium Food -- and You Got It. Sort of; Palm Beach Post (Florida); Sep 3, 2014.



See more usage examples of “Fully recognizing that FREE FOOD is the open sesame to our hearts, the Dolphins ... roll out new food options for fans this season.”Hal Habib; Dolfans, You Asked for Better Stadium Food -- and You Got It. Sort of;(Florida); Sep 3, 2014.See more usage examples of open sesame in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Let the world know you as you are, not as you think you should be, because sooner or later, if you are posing, you will forget the pose, and then where are you? -Fanny Brice, entertainer (29 Oct 1891-1951)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate