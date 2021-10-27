

Oct 27, 2021 This week’s theme

Words coined after fairy tales and folktales



This week’s words

breadcrumb

Tom Thumb

Domdaniel



Domdaniel PRONUNCIATION: (dom-DAN-yuhl)

MEANING: noun: A place of wickedness.

ETYMOLOGY: From French domdaniel (house of Daniel), apparently from Latin or Greek. Earliest documented use: 1801.

NOTES: It’s not clear who Daniel is in the term Domdaniel. The place Domdaniel was introduced by a French continuation of the Arabian Nights by Dom Chaves and M. Cazotte in the late 18th c. Later, the place has appeared in the works of Nathaniel Hawthorne, H.P. Lovecraft, and Neil Gaiman, among others.

USAGE: “They generally proceeded to the Domdaniel, riding on spits, pitchforks, or broomsticks.”

Charles Mackay; Memoirs of Extraordinary Popular Delusions; Richard Bentley; 1841.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: This country will not be a permanently good place for any of us to live in unless we make it a reasonably good place for all of us to live in. -Theodore Roosevelt, 26th US President (27 Oct 1858-1919)





