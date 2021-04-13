|
A.Word.A.Day
Oct 28, 2021This week’s theme
Words coined after fairy tales and folktales
This week’s words
Tom Thumb
Domdaniel
Chicken Licken
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Chicken Licken
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Someone who is a pessimist and alarmist, always warning others of impending calamities.
ETYMOLOGY:
After a hen in a children’s tale who, when hit on the head by a falling acorn, believes the sky is falling. Earliest documented use: 1922. The character is also known by other names, such as Chicken Little and Henny Penny.
USAGE:
“Haldane has been an eternal optimist during the crisis, telling people they must reject the economics of Chicken Licken.”
Mark Shapland; Rush To Shop Fuelled By Pandemic Savings; Daily Mail (London, UK); Apr 13, 2021.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The human mind is inspired enough when it comes to inventing horrors; it is when it tries to invent a heaven that it shows itself cloddish. -Evelyn Waugh, novelist (28 Oct 1903-1966)
