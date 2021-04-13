

Oct 28, 2021 This week’s theme

Words coined after fairy tales and folktales



This week’s words

breadcrumb

Tom Thumb

Domdaniel

Chicken Licken



Image: me.me Words coined after fairy tales and folktales A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



Chicken Licken PRONUNCIATION: (CHIK-en LIK-n)

MEANING: noun: Someone who is a pessimist and alarmist, always warning others of impending calamities.

ETYMOLOGY: After a hen in a children’s tale who, when hit on the head by a falling acorn, believes the sky is falling. Earliest documented use: 1922. The character is also known by other names, such as Chicken Little and Henny Penny.

USAGE: “Haldane has been an eternal optimist during the crisis, telling people they must reject the economics of Chicken Licken.”

Mark Shapland; Rush To Shop Fuelled By Pandemic Savings; Daily Mail (London, UK); Apr 13, 2021.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The human mind is inspired enough when it comes to inventing horrors; it is when it tries to invent a heaven that it shows itself cloddish. -Evelyn Waugh, novelist (28 Oct 1903-1966)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate