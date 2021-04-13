  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


chicken licken
with Anu Garg

Chicken Licken

PRONUNCIATION:
(CHIK-en LIK-n)

MEANING:
noun: Someone who is a pessimist and alarmist, always warning others of impending calamities.

ETYMOLOGY:
After a hen in a children’s tale who, when hit on the head by a falling acorn, believes the sky is falling. Earliest documented use: 1922. The character is also known by other names, such as Chicken Little and Henny Penny.

USAGE:
“Haldane has been an eternal optimist during the crisis, telling people they must reject the economics of Chicken Licken.”
Mark Shapland; Rush To Shop Fuelled By Pandemic Savings; Daily Mail (London, UK); Apr 13, 2021.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The human mind is inspired enough when it comes to inventing horrors; it is when it tries to invent a heaven that it shows itself cloddish. -Evelyn Waugh, novelist (28 Oct 1903-1966)

