Aug 17, 2023This week’s theme
Words borrowed from Yiddish
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
ooftish
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Money or cash.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Yiddish gelt afn tish (money on the table), from gelt (money) + af (on) + tish (table). Earliest documented use: 1877.
USAGE:
“It’s no good scrapping with your governor, because he’s got the ooftish.”
William Somerset Maugham; Mrs. Craddock; William Heinemann; 1902.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I speak two languages, Body and English. -Mae West, actress, playwright, singer, screenwriter, and comedian (17 Aug 1893-1980)
