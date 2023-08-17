A.Word.A.Day

ooftish

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

noun: Money or cash.

ETYMOLOGY:

From Yiddish gelt afn tish (money on the table), from gelt (money) + af (on) + tish (table). Earliest documented use: 1877.

USAGE:

“It’s no good scrapping with your governor, because he’s got the ooftish.”

William Somerset Maugham; Mrs. Craddock; William Heinemann; 1902.

