Aug 17, 2023
This week’s theme
Words borrowed from Yiddish

This week’s words
schemozzle
punim
mishpocha
ooftish
Floyd Mayweather: Money on the table
with Anu Garg

ooftish

PRONUNCIATION:
(OOF-tish)

MEANING:
noun: Money or cash.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Yiddish gelt afn tish (money on the table), from gelt (money) + af (on) + tish (table). Earliest documented use: 1877.

USAGE:
“It’s no good scrapping with your governor, because he’s got the ooftish.”
William Somerset Maugham; Mrs. Craddock; William Heinemann; 1902.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I speak two languages, Body and English. -Mae West, actress, playwright, singer, screenwriter, and comedian (17 Aug 1893-1980)

