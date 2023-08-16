|
A.Word.A.Day
Aug 16, 2023
This week's theme
Words borrowed from Yiddish
This week’s words
punim
mishpocha
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
mishpocha, mishpucha, or mishpacha
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: An extended family or clan.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Yiddish mishpokhe (family), from Hebrew mishpakha (family). Earliest documented use: 1859.
USAGE:
“Was I invited to family dinner because Tatiana considered me mishpocha?”
Deborah Wilde; Ace of Shades; Te Da Media; 2022.
See more usage examples of mishpocha in Vocabulary.com's dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Eminent posts make great men greater, and little men less. -Jean de La Bruyere, essayist and moralist (16 Aug 1645-1696)
