Aug 16, 2023
This week’s theme
Words borrowed from Yiddish

This week’s words
schemozzle
punim
mishpocha
mishpocha
Cartoon: Paul Solomons
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

mishpocha, mishpucha, or mishpacha

PRONUNCIATION:
(mish-PAW-khuh, -POOKH-uh)

MEANING:
noun: An extended family or clan.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Yiddish mishpokhe (family), from Hebrew mishpakha (family). Earliest documented use: 1859.

USAGE:
“Was I invited to family dinner because Tatiana considered me mishpocha?”
Deborah Wilde; Ace of Shades; Te Da Media; 2022.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Eminent posts make great men greater, and little men less. -Jean de La Bruyere, essayist and moralist (16 Aug 1645-1696)

