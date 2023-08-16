words

Aug 16, 2023 This week’s theme

Words borrowed from Yiddish



This week’s words

schemozzle

punim

mishpocha



mishpocha, mishpucha, or mishpacha PRONUNCIATION: (mish-PAW-khuh, -POOKH-uh)

MEANING: noun: An extended family or clan.

ETYMOLOGY: From Yiddish mishpokhe (family), from Hebrew mishpakha (family). Earliest documented use: 1859.

USAGE:

Deborah Wilde; Ace of Shades; Te Da Media; 2022.



See more usage examples of “Was I invited to family dinner because Tatiana considered me mishpocha?”Deborah Wilde;; Te Da Media; 2022.See more usage examples of mishpocha in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Eminent posts make great men greater, and little men less. -Jean de La Bruyere, essayist and moralist (16 Aug 1645-1696)





