Aug 18, 2023This week’s theme
Words borrowed from Yiddish
This week’s words
schemozzle
punim
mishpocha
ooftish
narrischkeit
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
narrischkeit or narrishkeit
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Foolishness; nonsense.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Yiddish narishkeyt, from narish (foolish), from nar (fool), from German Narr (fool). Earliest documented use: 1892.
USAGE:
“Salter said, ‘I’m not going to get involved in this petty nonsense. It’s narrishkeit.’”
John L. Mitchell; Out of the Gate in Beverly Hills; Los Angeles Times; Oct 25, 1987.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Dreams heed no borders, the eyes need no visas. With eyes shut I walk across the line in time. All the time. -Gulzar, poet, lyricist, and film director (b. 18 Aug 1934)
