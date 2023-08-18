  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Aug 18, 2023
Words borrowed from Yiddish

schemozzle
punim
mishpocha
ooftish
narrischkeit

narrischkeit
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
with Anu Garg

narrischkeit or narrishkeit

PRONUNCIATION:
(NAHR-ish-kyt/kayt)

MEANING:
noun: Foolishness; nonsense.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Yiddish narishkeyt, from narish (foolish), from nar (fool), from German Narr (fool). Earliest documented use: 1892.

USAGE:
“Salter said, ‘I’m not going to get involved in this petty nonsense. It’s narrishkeit.’”
John L. Mitchell; Out of the Gate in Beverly Hills; Los Angeles Times; Oct 25, 1987.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Dreams heed no borders, the eyes need no visas. With eyes shut I walk across the line in time. All the time. -Gulzar, poet, lyricist, and film director (b. 18 Aug 1934)

