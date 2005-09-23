

Oct 29, 2026 This week’s theme

Eponyms from antiquity



This week’s words

epicurean

Herodian

Herodotean

Odyssean



Ulysses and the Sirens, 1891

Ulysses is the Latin name for Odysseus. Art: John William Waterhouse

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Odyssean PRONUNCIATION: (ah-duh-SEE-uhn)

MEANING: adjective: Relating to a long and eventful journey.

ETYMOLOGY: Ultimately after Odysseus, hero of Homer’s epic poem the Odyssey, which recounts his ten-year journey home after the fall of Troy. Earliest documented use: c. 1614.

NOTES: After the fall of Troy, it took Odysseus ten years to get home to Ithaca, including seven years in captivity. He even sought travel advice from a dead prophet. When your journey requires a séance, you’ve gone well beyond asking for directions.

USAGE: “[No Direction Home: Bob Dylan] is a film about an artist discovering himself -- an Odyssean return to that ‘home’ Dylan discovered in those early records.”

Paul de Barros; Bringing It All Back Home; The Seattle Times (Washington); Sep 23, 2005.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Let the world know you as you are, not as you think you should be, because sooner or later, if you are posing, you will forget the pose, and then where are you? -Fanny Brice, entertainer (29 Oct 1891-1951)





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