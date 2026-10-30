A.Word.A.Day

priapean

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

adjective:

1. Phallic.

2. Lewd; salacious.

ETYMOLOGY:

After Priapus, a god of fertility in Greek and Roman mythology. Earliest documented use: 1623.

NOTES:

Priapus was usually depicted with an oversized erect penis, and his statues served as guardians of gardens. They were hard to miss. His name also gives us priapism, a prolonged, often painful erection that occurs without sexual stimulation or persists after it has ended.

USAGE:

“[Baby Doll] describes, with a degree of Priapean detail that might well have embarrassed Boccaccio, how the syndicate’s manager ... gets his revenge.”

New Picture; Time (New York); Dec 24, 1956.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: