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Oct 28, 2026
This week’s theme
Eponyms from antiquity

This week’s words
epicurean
Herodian
Herodotean
herodotean
Gold hunters fleeing the giant ants described by Herodotus
Illustration from Jacob Abbott’s History of Darius the Great, 1854

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Herodotean

PRONUNCIATION:
(hih-rahd-uh-TEE-uhn) Listen to pronunciation

MEANING:
adjective:
1. (Of an account or narrative) Very large in scope or extremely detailed.
2. Fanciful or overly dramatic.

ETYMOLOGY:
After Herodotus (c. 484-425 BCE), Greek historian. Earliest documented use: 1748.

NOTES:
Cicero called Herodotus the “Father of History”, though he also noted the many fables in his work. Others have dubbed him the “Father of Lies”. His Histories includes accounts of gold-digging ants larger than foxes in India, winged serpents in Arabia, and rivers drunk dry by Xerxes’ army.

To his credit, Herodotus distinguished reporting a story from believing it. The ancient Greek equivalent of “I’m just sharing the link; don’t blame me.”

He recorded rumors; some modern leaders prefer to manufacture them.

USAGE:
“The level of detail is stunning; Mr. Spiró ... revels in Herodotean digressions.”
Sam Sacks; Zelig in Jerusalem; The Wall Street Journal (New York); Nov 25, 2015.

“It is a very Herodotean account -- in some cases you don’t know if he’s telling the truth or he has invented a tall tale.”
Eight Sri Lankan Books We Love; Meandering Minimalists; Oct 18, 2024.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
It is a curious thing that every creed promises a paradise which will be absolutely uninhabitable for anyone of civilized taste. -Evelyn Waugh, novelist (28 Oct 1903-1966)

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