

Jan 8, 2026 This week’s theme

Words that look like misspelling



This week’s words

abjective

librate

psilanthropy

odorable



The Soul of the Rose, 1903 Art: John William Waterhouse Words that look like misspelling A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



odorable PRONUNCIATION: (OH-duhr-uh-buhl)

MEANING: adjective: Able to be smelled.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin odor (smell). Earliest documented use: 1589.

USAGE: “The skunks have also been an odorable nuisance at the kiosks in Sections 7 and 60.”

Chris Erskine; Fan of the House -- Creature Comfort at the Ballpark; Los Angeles Times; Aug 15, 2013.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Dissent is what rescues democracy from a quiet death behind closed doors. -Lewis H. Lapham, editor and writer (8 Jan 1935-2024)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate