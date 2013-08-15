|
A.Word.A.Day
Jan 8, 2026This week’s theme
Words that look like misspelling
This week’s words
librate
psilanthropy
odorable
The Soul of the Rose, 1903
Art: John William Waterhouse
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
odorable
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Able to be smelled.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin odor (smell). Earliest documented use: 1589.
USAGE:
“The skunks have also been an odorable nuisance at the kiosks in Sections 7 and 60.”
Chris Erskine; Fan of the House -- Creature Comfort at the Ballpark; Los Angeles Times; Aug 15, 2013.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Dissent is what rescues democracy from a quiet death behind closed doors. -Lewis H. Lapham, editor and writer (8 Jan 1935-2024)
