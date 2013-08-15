  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

The Soul of the Rose, 1903
Art: John William Waterhouse
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

odorable

PRONUNCIATION:
(OH-duhr-uh-buhl)

MEANING:
adjective: Able to be smelled.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin odor (smell). Earliest documented use: 1589.

USAGE:
“The skunks have also been an odorable nuisance at the kiosks in Sections 7 and 60.”
Chris Erskine; Fan of the House -- Creature Comfort at the Ballpark; Los Angeles Times; Aug 15, 2013.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Dissent is what rescues democracy from a quiet death behind closed doors. -Lewis H. Lapham, editor and writer (8 Jan 1935-2024)

