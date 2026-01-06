  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Jan 6, 2026
This week’s theme
Words that look like misspelling

This week’s words
abjective
librate
librate
Woman Holding a Balance
c. 1662-1663
Art: Johannes Vermeer
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

librate

PRONUNCIATION:
(LY-brayt)

MEANING:
verb intr.
1. To oscillate, waver.
2. To be poised or balanced.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin libra (scales). Earliest documented use: 1623.

USAGE:
“He walks around the house to the window of Caroline’s bedroom, his heart librating in his chest like a seesaw.”
Kevin Brockmeier; Things that Fall From the Sky; Knopf; 2003.

“The big chief’s obscurely conflicting passions were not to be ignored because they librated in a tension that still balanced.”
Jonathan Bayliss; Gloucestertide; Drawbridge Press; 2013.

See more usage examples of librate in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Forget not that the earth delights to feel your bare feet and the winds long to play with your hair. -Kahlil Gibran, mystic, poet, and artist (6 Jan 1883-1931)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2026 Wordsmith