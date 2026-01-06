

librate PRONUNCIATION: (LY-brayt)

MEANING: verb intr.

1. To oscillate, waver.

2. To be poised or balanced.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin libra (scales). Earliest documented use: 1623.

USAGE:

Kevin Brockmeier; Things that Fall From the Sky; Knopf; 2003.



“The big chief’s obscurely conflicting passions were not to be ignored because they librated in a tension that still balanced.”

Jonathan Bayliss; Gloucestertide; Drawbridge Press; 2013.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Forget not that the earth delights to feel your bare feet and the winds long to play with your hair. -Kahlil Gibran, mystic, poet, and artist (6 Jan 1883-1931)





