|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Jan 6, 2026This week’s theme
Words that look like misspelling
This week’s words
librate
Woman Holding a Balance
c. 1662-1663
Art: Johannes Vermeer
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
librate
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb intr.
1. To oscillate, waver.
2. To be poised or balanced.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin libra (scales). Earliest documented use: 1623.
USAGE:
“He walks around the house to the window of Caroline’s bedroom, his heart librating in his chest like a seesaw.”
Kevin Brockmeier; Things that Fall From the Sky; Knopf; 2003.
“The big chief’s obscurely conflicting passions were not to be ignored because they librated in a tension that still balanced.”
Jonathan Bayliss; Gloucestertide; Drawbridge Press; 2013.
See more usage examples of librate in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Forget not that the earth delights to feel your bare feet and the winds long to play with your hair. -Kahlil Gibran, mystic, poet, and artist (6 Jan 1883-1931)
|
© 1994-2026 Wordsmith