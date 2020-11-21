|
A.Word.A.Day
Jan 9, 2026This week’s theme
Words that look like misspelling
This week’s words
abjective
librate
psilanthropy
odorable
impassible
Flagellation of Christ, 1459-1460
Art: Piero della Francesca
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
impassible
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Not susceptible to suffering, pain, or injury.
2. Incapable of feeling emotion.
ETYMOLOGY:
From French impassible, from Latin impassibilis, from in- (not) + passibilis (passible), from passus, past participle of pati (to suffer). Earliest documented use: 1340.
USAGE:
“Notable for his absence is Cheteshwar Pujara, the impassive and impassible figure who outlasted Australia’s bowlers on each of the past two tours.”
Daniel Brettig; Kiwi Capitulation, Injuries Bad Omens for Ageing India; Sydney Morning Herald (Australia); Nov 8, 2024.
“Grant ... offered a portrait of the Confederate general’s bearing (‘a man of much dignity, with an impassible face’).”
David Shribman; Obama’s Memoir Is a Masterpiece of Introspection; The Globe and Mail (Toronto, Canada); Nov 21, 2020.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I tore myself away from the safe comfort of certainties through my love for truth -- and truth rewarded me. -Simone de Beauvoir, author and philosopher (9 Jan 1908-1986)
|
