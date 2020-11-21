

Jan 9, 2026 This week’s theme

Words that look like misspelling



This week’s words

abjective

librate

psilanthropy

odorable

impassible



Flagellation of Christ, 1459-1460 Art: Piero della Francesca Words that look like misspelling A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



impassible PRONUNCIATION: (im-PAS-uh-buhl)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Not susceptible to suffering, pain, or injury.

2. Incapable of feeling emotion.

ETYMOLOGY: From French impassible, from Latin impassibilis, from in- (not) + passibilis (passible), from passus, past participle of pati (to suffer). Earliest documented use: 1340.

USAGE: “Notable for his absence is Cheteshwar Pujara, the impassive and impassible figure who outlasted Australia’s bowlers on each of the past two tours.”

Daniel Brettig; Kiwi Capitulation, Injuries Bad Omens for Ageing India; Sydney Morning Herald (Australia); Nov 8, 2024.



“Grant ... offered a portrait of the Confederate general’s bearing (‘a man of much dignity, with an impassible face’).”

David Shribman; Obama’s Memoir Is a Masterpiece of Introspection; The Globe and Mail (Toronto, Canada); Nov 21, 2020.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I tore myself away from the safe comfort of certainties through my love for truth -- and truth rewarded me. -Simone de Beauvoir, author and philosopher (9 Jan 1908-1986)





