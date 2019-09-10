

nullibiety



Photo: Scott Beale



nullibiety PRONUNCIATION: (nuh-luh-BY-uh-tee)

MEANING: noun: The state of being or existing nowhere.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin nullibi (nowhere), from nullus (null) + ibi (here, there). Earliest documented use: 1668. The opposite is ubiety

USAGE: “Occasionally, some of them show heightened brainwave activity. ... That’s what is so intriguing. At the very least it contradicts nullibiety.”

John Farris; You Don’t Scare Me; Crossroad Press; 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The most important scientific revolutions all include, as their only common feature, the dethronement of human arrogance from one pedestal after another of previous convictions about our centrality in the cosmos. -Stephen Jay Gould, paleontologist, biologist, author (10 Sep 1941-2002)





