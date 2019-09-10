  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Sep 10, 2019
This week’s theme
There’s an antonym for it

This week’s words
eustress
nullibiety
with Anu Garg

nullibiety

PRONUNCIATION:
(nuh-luh-BY-uh-tee)

MEANING:
noun: The state of being or existing nowhere.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin nullibi (nowhere), from nullus (null) + ibi (here, there). Earliest documented use: 1668. The opposite is ubiety.

USAGE:
“Occasionally, some of them show heightened brainwave activity. ... That’s what is so intriguing. At the very least it contradicts nullibiety.”
John Farris; You Don’t Scare Me; Crossroad Press; 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The most important scientific revolutions all include, as their only common feature, the dethronement of human arrogance from one pedestal after another of previous convictions about our centrality in the cosmos. -Stephen Jay Gould, paleontologist, biologist, author (10 Sep 1941-2002)

