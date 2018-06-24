

dysphemism PRONUNCIATION: (DIS-fuh-miz-em)

MEANING: noun: The substitution of a harsher, deprecating, or offensive term in place of a relatively neutral term.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek dys- (bad) + -phemism (as in euphemism). Earliest documented use: 1884. The opposite is euphemism

NOTES: Examples include “death tax” for “estate tax” and “snail mail” for “paper mail”.

USAGE:

Michael Andor Brodeur; United States of Euphemism: ICE, Border Separations, and How Americans Say the Unspeakable; Boston Globe (Massachusetts); Jun 24, 2018.



"If my soft touch there with 'people seeking refuge' seems too forgiving, take your pick of the wide array of dysphemisms already available for those fleeing violence and terror, from 'anchor babies' to 'illegal aliens' to the more grammatically efficient 'illegals'-- which crams 'them' into a space-saving adjective."
Michael Andor Brodeur; United States of Euphemism: ICE, Border Separations, and How Americans Say the Unspeakable; Boston Globe (Massachusetts); Jun 24, 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Moral certainty is always a sign of cultural inferiority. The more uncivilized the man, the surer he is that he knows precisely what is right and what is wrong. All human progress, even in morals, has been the work of men who have doubted the current moral values, not of men who have whooped them up and tried to enforce them. The truly civilized man is always skeptical and tolerant, in this field as in all others. His culture is based on "I am not too sure." -H.L. Mencken, writer, editor, and critic (12 Sep 1880-1956)





