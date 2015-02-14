|
A.Word.A.Day
Sep 13, 2019This week’s theme
There’s an antonym for it
This week’s words
eustress
nullibiety
excarnation
dysphemism
nocebo
“A word after a word after a word is power.” ~Margaret Atwood
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
nocebo
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A substance producing harmful effects in someone because it is believed to be harmful, but which in reality is harmless.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin nocebo (I will harm), from nocere (to harm). Modeled after its antonym placebo (I will please). Earliest documented use: 1961.
USAGE:
“As Geoff Watts shows, the nocebo’s impact can be very harmful. Maybe it’s because fear is more powerful than hope.”
Gillian Reynolds; Radio: Review Pick of the Week; The Daily Telegraph (London, UK); Feb 14, 2015.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:To have and not to give is often worse than to steal. -Marie von Ebner-Eschenbach, writer (13 Sep 1830-1916)
