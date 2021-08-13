|
Aug 13, 2021This week’s theme
Words that look one part of speech but are other
This week’s words
constitutional
commensurate
dialectic
curtal
niddering
niddering
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A coward or wretch.
adjective: Cowardly.
ETYMOLOGY:
From erroneous reading of Middle English nithing, from Old English nithing, from Old Norse nidhingr, from nidh (scorn). Earliest documented use: 1596.
USAGE:
“Niddering Mary and her flock of timorous lambs at the Securities and Exchange Commission are punishing the wrong folks.”
Malcolm Berko; Crime and Lack of Punishment; Creators Syndicate; Jan 2, 2013.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:There is no terror in the bang, only in the anticipation of it. -Alfred Hitchcock, film-maker (13 Aug 1899-1980)
