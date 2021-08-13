  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Aug 13, 2021
This week’s theme
Words that look one part of speech but are other

This week’s words
constitutional
commensurate
dialectic
curtal
niddering
with Anu Garg

niddering

PRONUNCIATION:
(NID-uhr-ing)

MEANING:
noun: A coward or wretch.
adjective: Cowardly.

ETYMOLOGY:
From erroneous reading of Middle English nithing, from Old English nithing, from Old Norse nidhingr, from nidh (scorn). Earliest documented use: 1596.

USAGE:
“Niddering Mary and her flock of timorous lambs at the Securities and Exchange Commission are punishing the wrong folks.”
Malcolm Berko; Crime and Lack of Punishment; Creators Syndicate; Jan 2, 2013.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
There is no terror in the bang, only in the anticipation of it. -Alfred Hitchcock, film-maker (13 Aug 1899-1980)

