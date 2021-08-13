

Aug 13, 2021

Words that look one part of speech but are other



This week’s words

constitutional

commensurate

dialectic

curtal

niddering



niddering PRONUNCIATION: (NID-uhr-ing)

MEANING: noun: A coward or wretch.

adjective: Cowardly.

ETYMOLOGY: From erroneous reading of Middle English nithing, from Old English nithing, from Old Norse nidhingr, from nidh (scorn). Earliest documented use: 1596.

USAGE: “Niddering Mary and her flock of timorous lambs at the Securities and Exchange Commission are punishing the wrong folks.”

Malcolm Berko; Crime and Lack of Punishment; Creators Syndicate; Jan 2, 2013.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: There is no terror in the bang, only in the anticipation of it. -Alfred Hitchcock, film-maker (13 Aug 1899-1980)





