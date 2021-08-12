  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Aug 12, 2021
This week’s theme
Words that look one part of speech but are other

This week’s words
constitutional
commensurate
dialectic
curtal
with Anu Garg

curtal

PRONUNCIATION:
(KUHR-tuhl)

MEANING:
noun:1. A woodwind instrument, an early form of bassoon, also known as a dulcian.
 2. An animal with a tail docked off.
 3. Anything abridged or cut short.
adj.:1. Having a docked tail.
 2. Abridged or cut short.

ETYMOLOGY:
From French court (short), from Latin curtus (shortened). Earliest documented use: 1509.

USAGE:
“‘May I assume you hold some musical or artistic talent, Miss Adeline?’
‘Certainly,’ Adeline said with a nod. ‘I am quite skilled on the curtal.’”
Amanda Mariel & Christina McKnight; Georgina; Brook Ridge Press; 2017.

“I and my curtal and my two lackeys all ventured through the eye of a Spanish needle.”
Ben Jonson; Chloridia: Rites to Chloris and Her Nymphs; 1631.

See more usage examples of curtal in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
People share a common nature but are trained in gender roles. -Lillie Devereux Blake, novelist, essayist, and reformer (12 Aug 1833-1913)

