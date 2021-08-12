|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Aug 12, 2021This week’s theme
Words that look one part of speech but are other
This week’s words
commensurate
dialectic
curtal
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
curtal
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
From French court (short), from Latin curtus (shortened). Earliest documented use: 1509.
USAGE:
“‘May I assume you hold some musical or artistic talent, Miss Adeline?’
‘Certainly,’ Adeline said with a nod. ‘I am quite skilled on the curtal.’”
Amanda Mariel & Christina McKnight; Georgina; Brook Ridge Press; 2017.
“I and my curtal and my two lackeys all ventured through the eye of a Spanish needle.”
Ben Jonson; Chloridia: Rites to Chloris and Her Nymphs; 1631.
See more usage examples of curtal in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:People share a common nature but are trained in gender roles. -Lillie Devereux Blake, novelist, essayist, and reformer (12 Aug 1833-1913)
|
© 1994-2021 Wordsmith