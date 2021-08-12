

Aug 12, 2021 This week’s theme

Words that look one part of speech but are other



This week’s words

constitutional

commensurate

dialectic

curtal



curtal PRONUNCIATION: (KUHR-tuhl)

MEANING: noun: 1. A woodwind instrument, an early form of bassoon, also known as a dulcian. 2. An animal with a tail docked off. 3. Anything abridged or cut short. adj.: 1. Having a docked tail. 2. Abridged or cut short.

ETYMOLOGY: From French court (short), from Latin curtus (shortened). Earliest documented use: 1509.

USAGE:

‘Certainly,’ Adeline said with a nod. ‘I am quite skilled on the curtal.’”

Amanda Mariel & Christina McKnight; Georgina; Brook Ridge Press; 2017.



“I and my curtal and my two lackeys all ventured through the eye of a Spanish needle.”

Ben Jonson; Chloridia: Rites to Chloris and Her Nymphs; 1631.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: People share a common nature but are trained in gender roles. -Lillie Devereux Blake, novelist, essayist, and reformer (12 Aug 1833-1913)





