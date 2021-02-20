

Aug 10, 2021 This week’s theme

Words that look one part of speech but are other



This week’s words

constitutional

commensurate



Words that look one part of speech but are other A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



commensurate PRONUNCIATION: (kuh-MEN-suh-ruht)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Proportionate.

2. Having the same measure.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin com- (with) + past participle of mensurare (to measure). Earliest documented use: 1641.

USAGE:

The Switch; The Economist (London, UK); Feb 20, 2021.



See more usage examples of “The question is whether Democrats are able to advance a bill that ... is remotely commensurate with the problem at hand.”The Switch;(London, UK); Feb 20, 2021.See more usage examples of commensurate in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Older men declare war. But it is youth that must fight and die. -Herbert Hoover, 31st US president (10 Aug 1874-1964)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate