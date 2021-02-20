  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Aug 10, 2021
This week’s theme
Words that look one part of speech but are other

This week’s words
constitutional
commensurate
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

commensurate

PRONUNCIATION:
(kuh-MEN-suh-ruht)

MEANING:
adjective:
1. Proportionate.
2. Having the same measure.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin com- (with) + past participle of mensurare (to measure). Earliest documented use: 1641.

USAGE:
“The question is whether Democrats are able to advance a bill that ... is remotely commensurate with the problem at hand.”
The Switch; The Economist (London, UK); Feb 20, 2021.

See more usage examples of commensurate in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Older men declare war. But it is youth that must fight and die. -Herbert Hoover, 31st US president (10 Aug 1874-1964)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2021 Wordsmith