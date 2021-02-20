|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Aug 10, 2021This week’s theme
Words that look one part of speech but are other
This week’s words
commensurate
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
commensurate
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Proportionate.
2. Having the same measure.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin com- (with) + past participle of mensurare (to measure). Earliest documented use: 1641.
USAGE:
“The question is whether Democrats are able to advance a bill that ... is remotely commensurate with the problem at hand.”
The Switch; The Economist (London, UK); Feb 20, 2021.
See more usage examples of commensurate in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Older men declare war. But it is youth that must fight and die. -Herbert Hoover, 31st US president (10 Aug 1874-1964)
|
© 1994-2021 Wordsmith