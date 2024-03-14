|
Mar 14, 2024This week’s theme
Words entering English in the last 30 years
This week’s words
dot-connect
crowdfund
neurodivergence
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
neurodivergence
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The diversity of brain function, encompassing variations from what is considered typical.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek neuro (nerve) + divergence, from Latin di-/dis- (apart), from Latin vergere (to bend). Earliest documented use: 2013.
NOTES:
Neurodivergence includes conditions like autism, ADHD, dyslexia, and others. It underscores that there is no single “normal” way the brain functions. The opposite of neurodivergent is neurotypical.
USAGE:
“It shouldn’t have come as such a shock to have my neurodivergence confirmed. I mean, I’d always sensed that I was different from everyone else, but I’d learned to live with it.”
KT Bowes; Her Quiet Legacy; Hakarimata Press; 2021.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The pursuit of truth and beauty is a sphere of activity in which we are permitted to remain children all our lives. -Albert Einstein, physicist, Nobel laureate (14 Mar 1879-1955)
