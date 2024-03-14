

Mar 14, 2024

Words entering English in the last 30 years



This week’s words

dogfood

dot-connect

crowdfund

neurodivergence



Words entering English in the last 30 years



neurodivergence PRONUNCIATION: (nyoor-oh-duh/dy-VUHR-juhns)

MEANING: noun: The diversity of brain function, encompassing variations from what is considered typical.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek neuro (nerve) + divergence, from Latin di-/dis- (apart), from Latin vergere (to bend). Earliest documented use: 2013.

NOTES: Neurodivergence includes conditions like autism, ADHD, dyslexia, and others. It underscores that there is no single “normal” way the brain functions. The opposite of neurodivergent is neurotypical.

USAGE: “It shouldn’t have come as such a shock to have my neurodivergence confirmed. I mean, I’d always sensed that I was different from everyone else, but I’d learned to live with it.”

KT Bowes; Her Quiet Legacy; Hakarimata Press; 2021.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The pursuit of truth and beauty is a sphere of activity in which we are permitted to remain children all our lives. -Albert Einstein, physicist, Nobel laureate (14 Mar 1879-1955)





