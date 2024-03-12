

Mar 12, 2024 This week’s theme

Words entering English in the last 30 years



This week’s words

Words entering English in the last 30 years A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



dot-connect PRONUNCIATION: (DOT-kuh-nekt)

MEANING: verb intr.: To make connections between different pieces of information in order to reach a conclusion.

ETYMOLOGY: From the expression “to connect the dots”. From puzzles in which a line is drawn between a sequence of numbered dots to reveal a picture. From dot, of uncertain origin + connect, from Latin connectere (to join together). Earliest documented use: 2003.

USAGE: “We’ll try to find out why the folks here are talking to this Elvina. Might be a money connection. If she’s there, that’s a big dot to dot-connect!”

Greg Gilmartin; Spy Island; LifeRich Publishing; 2019

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: You ever wish that fireworks were incredibly quiet and also didn't disappear so quickly and also you could keep them in your home and also you could hold them in your hands? Because if so, I'd love to introduce you to, flowers. -Jonny Sun, author and illustrator (b. 12 Mar 1990)





