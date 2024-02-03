

Mar 15, 2024 This week’s theme

Words entering English in the last 30 years



This week’s words

dogfood

dot-connect

crowdfund

neurodivergence

deepfake



“Actually my profile photos are totally accurate. I’m incredibly fit. What you see when you look at me right now is a deepfake.” Cartoon: Zach Weinersmith / SMBC Words entering English in the last 30 years A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



deepfake PRONUNCIATION: (DEEP-fayk)

MEANING: noun: Digitally manipulated images, video, or audio that make someone appear to do or say something they did not.

ETYMOLOGY: A combination of deep learning + fake. Coined by a user of the Reddit website. Earliest documented use: 2017.

NOTES:



Should we be alarmed by deepfakery? Not any more than we are alarmed by The Washington Post or The New York Times, you can be assured that real journalists did their due diligence before publishing something. If it’s some television channel spewing faux news, chances are it’s propaganda. The advent of cheap photo manipulation software has given anyone with a few minutes on their hands the ability to alter a picture. If you think this is bad, wait for deepfake technology with which one can manipulate a video to make a person say or do what one wants them to.Should we be alarmed by deepfakery? Not any more than we are alarmed by Photoshop . Ultimately, it’s the credibility of the source that matters. If it’sor, you can be assured that real journalists did their due diligence before publishing something. If it’s some television channel spewing faux news, chances are it’s propaganda.

USAGE:

The End of the Social Network; The Economist (London, UK); Feb 3, 2024.



See more usage examples of “Platforms say they are better at weeding out fakes. Taylor Swift, the latest high-profile victim of a deepfake, might disagree.”The End of the Social Network;(London, UK); Feb 3, 2024.See more usage examples of deepfake in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Fight for the things that you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you. -Ruth Bader Ginsburg, US Supreme Court justice (15 Mar 1933-2020)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate