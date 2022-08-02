  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Aug 2, 2022
mundify

PRONUNCIATION:
(MUHN-duh-fy)

MEANING:
verb tr.: To wash, cleanse, or purify.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Middle French mondefier , from Latin mundificare (to cleanse), from mundus (clean). Earliest documented use: 1425.

USAGE:
“He may have been in the washroom... er... mundifying.”
Harry Stephen Keeler; The Matilda Hunter Murder; Dutton; 1931.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I imagine one of the reasons people cling to their hates so stubbornly is because they sense, once hate is gone, they will be forced to deal with pain. -James Baldwin, writer (2 Aug 1924-1987)

