|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Aug 2, 2022This week’s theme
Verbs
This week’s words
mundify
Roll the dice
Get a random word from
A.Word.A.Day archives
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
mundify
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To wash, cleanse, or purify.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Middle French mondefier , from Latin mundificare (to cleanse), from mundus (clean). Earliest documented use: 1425.
USAGE:
“He may have been in the washroom... er... mundifying.”
Harry Stephen Keeler; The Matilda Hunter Murder; Dutton; 1931.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I imagine one of the reasons people cling to their hates so stubbornly is because they sense, once hate is gone, they will be forced to deal with pain. -James Baldwin, writer (2 Aug 1924-1987)
|
© 1994-2022 Wordsmith