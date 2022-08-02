

Aug 2, 2022 This week’s theme

Verbs



This week’s words

obtrude

mundify



mundify PRONUNCIATION: (MUHN-duh-fy)

MEANING: verb tr.: To wash, cleanse, or purify.

ETYMOLOGY: From Middle French mondefier , from Latin mundificare (to cleanse), from mundus (clean). Earliest documented use: 1425.

USAGE: “He may have been in the washroom... er... mundifying.”

Harry Stephen Keeler; The Matilda Hunter Murder; Dutton; 1931.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I imagine one of the reasons people cling to their hates so stubbornly is because they sense, once hate is gone, they will be forced to deal with pain. -James Baldwin, writer (2 Aug 1924-1987)





