

Aug 5, 2022 This week’s theme

Verbs



This week’s words

obtrude

mundify

discerp

elute

micrify



Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, 1989 Poster: Disney / Wikimedia Verbs A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



micrify PRONUNCIATION: (MYK-ruh-fy)

MEANING: verb tr.: To make small or insignificant.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek micro- (small) + -ficare (to make). Earliest documented use: 1836.

USAGE: “With no way to micrify anything ... I had to let everything in one-to-one, raw, and unreduced.”

Harry Dodge; My Meteorite; Penguin; 2020.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: How would you describe the difference between modern war and modern industry -- between, say, bombing and strip mining, or between chemical warfare and chemical manufacturing? The difference seems to be only that in war the victimization of humans is directly intentional and in industry it is "accepted" as a "trade-off". -Wendell Berry, farmer and author (b. 5 Aug 1934)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate