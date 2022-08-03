

discerp PRONUNCIATION: (di-SUHRP)

MEANING: verb tr.: To tear off or to rip into pieces.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin discerpere (to tear to pieces), from dis- (apart) + carpere (to pick, pluck). Earliest documented use: 1483.

USAGE:

Scott Elliott; Temple Grove; University of Washington Press; 2013.



Trace shook her head and inhaled through o'd lips, imagining a mother bear or cougar finding, catching, and killing the fawn, discerping it to share with April-born cubs or kits.

