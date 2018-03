Mar 29, 2018 This week’s theme

metathesis PRONUNCIATION: (muh-TATH-uh-sis)

MEANING: noun:

1. The transposition of letters, sounds, or syllables in a word. Example: aks for ask.

2. In chemistry, double decomposition.

ANAGRAM: metathesis = It’s the same.

ETYMOLOGY: Via Latin from Greek metatithenai (to transpose), from meta- (among, after) + tithenai (to place). Earliest documented use: 1538.

USAGE:

Philip Howard; Column; The Times (London, UK); Mar 10, 1995.



"As Caractacus, Cedric was the heroic British chieftain who rebelled against Roman rule. As Cerdic son of Cymbeline, Cedric by metathesis was the founder of the kingdom of Wessex."
Philip Howard; Column; The Times (London, UK); Mar 10, 1995.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Kindness is always fashionable. -Amelia Barr, novelist (29 Mar 1831-1919)





