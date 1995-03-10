|
A.Word.A.Day
Mar 29, 2018This week’s theme
Words described using their anagrams
This week’s words
adulatory
babble
metathesis
“There is no material with which human beings work which has so much potential energy as words.” ~Earnest Calkins
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
metathesis
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. The transposition of letters, sounds, or syllables in a word. Example: aks for ask.
2. In chemistry, double decomposition.
ANAGRAM:
metathesis = It’s the same.
ETYMOLOGY:
Via Latin from Greek metatithenai (to transpose), from meta- (among, after) + tithenai (to place). Earliest documented use: 1538.
USAGE:
“As Caractacus, Cedric was the heroic British chieftain who rebelled against Roman rule. As Cerdic son of Cymbeline, Cedric by metathesis was the founder of the kingdom of Wessex.”
Philip Howard; Column; The Times (London, UK); Mar 10, 1995.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Kindness is always fashionable. -Amelia Barr, novelist (29 Mar 1831-1919)
|
© 1994-2018 Wordsmith