Mar 27, 2018
This week’s theme
Words described using their anagrams

This week’s words
listerize
adulatory
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

adulatory

PRONUNCIATION:
(AJ-uh-luh-tor-ee)

MEANING:
adjective: Praising or admiring slavishly.

ANAGRAM:
adulatory = laudatory

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin adulari (to flatter, to fawn upon, like a dog wagging its tail). Earliest documented use: 1587.

USAGE:
“An emerging ‘cult of personality’ around the Chinese leader has seen him being bestowed with a range of adulatory titles, and one local official recently likened him to a living Buddhist deity.”
Neil Connor; Xi Jinping Cleared to Rule for Life as China Abolishes Term Limits; The Daily Telegraph (London, UK); Mar 11, 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
History is a novel whose author is the people. -Alfred de Vigny, poet, playwright, and novelist (27 Mar 1797-1863)

