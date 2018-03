A.Word.A.Day

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

adjective: Praising or admiring slavishly.

ANAGRAM:

adulatory = laudatory

ETYMOLOGY:

From Latin adulari (to flatter, to fawn upon, like a dog wagging its tail). Earliest documented use: 1587.

USAGE:

“An emerging ‘cult of personality’ around the Chinese leader has seen him being bestowed with a range of adulatory titles, and one local official recently likened him to a living Buddhist deity.”Neil Connor; Xi Jinping Cleared to Rule for Life as China Abolishes Term Limits;(London, UK); Mar 11, 2018.See more usage examples of adulatory in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary