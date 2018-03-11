|
A.Word.A.Day
|About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us
|
Home
|
Mar 27, 2018This week’s theme
Words described using their anagrams
This week’s words
adulatory
Cartoon: Clay Jones
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
adulatory
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Praising or admiring slavishly.
ANAGRAM:
adulatory = laudatory
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin adulari (to flatter, to fawn upon, like a dog wagging its tail). Earliest documented use: 1587.
USAGE:
“An emerging ‘cult of personality’ around the Chinese leader has seen him being bestowed with a range of adulatory titles, and one local official recently likened him to a living Buddhist deity.”
Neil Connor; Xi Jinping Cleared to Rule for Life as China Abolishes Term Limits; The Daily Telegraph (London, UK); Mar 11, 2018.
See more usage examples of adulatory in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:History is a novel whose author is the people. -Alfred de Vigny, poet, playwright, and novelist (27 Mar 1797-1863)
|
© 1994-2018 Wordsmith