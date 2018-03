A.Word.A.Day

blate

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

verb intr.: To babble or to cry.

adjective: Timid.

ANAGRAM:

blate = bleat

ETYMOLOGY:

For verb: Apparently an alteration of bleat, whose earlier pronunciation rhymed with the word great. Earliest documented use: 1878.

For adjective: From Scots blate (timid, sheepish). Earliest documented use: 1000.

USAGE:



Janice Daugharty; Vision Quest; 2010.



See more usage examples of “The sound of frogs blating like new calves from the culvert horn of the ramp.”Janice Daugharty;; 2010.See more usage examples of blate in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: