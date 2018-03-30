|
A.Word.A.Day
|
Mar 30, 2018This week’s theme
Words described using their anagrams
This week’s words
listerize
adulatory
babble
metathesis
blate
“A word after a word after a word is power.” ~Margaret Atwood
with Anu Garg
blate
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb intr.: To babble or to cry.
adjective: Timid.
ANAGRAM:
blate = bleat
ETYMOLOGY:
For verb: Apparently an alteration of bleat, whose earlier pronunciation rhymed with the word great. Earliest documented use: 1878.
For adjective: From Scots blate (timid, sheepish). Earliest documented use: 1000.
USAGE:
“The sound of frogs blating like new calves from the culvert horn of the ramp.”
Janice Daugharty; Vision Quest; 2010.
See more usage examples of blate in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:We call them dumb animals, and so they are, for they cannot tell us how they feel, but they do not suffer less because they have no words. -Anna Sewell, writer (30 Mar 1820-1878)
|
