Oct 9, 2024This week’s theme
Eponymic adjectives
This week’s words
Penelopean
melpomenish
Melpomene
Note the tragic mask in her hand.
Photo: Svetlana Belokon
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
melpomenish
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Tragic; related to tragedy.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Melpomene, the Muse of tragedy in Greek mythology. Earliest documented use: 1801.
USAGE:
“I blunder and flounder on the stage of this melpomenish play called life. I feel like my soul has been pierced with a knife.”
Henry Daniel Madu Onwufuju; The Cothurnate Inebriate; Xlibris; 2023.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Imagine there's no countries, / It isn't hard to do. / Nothing to kill or die for, / And no religion, too. / Imagine all the people / Living life in peace. -John Lennon, musician (9 Oct 1940-1980)
