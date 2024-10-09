  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Oct 9, 2024
This week’s theme
Eponymic adjectives

This week’s words
Damoclean
Penelopean
melpomenish
Melpomene
Note the tragic mask in her hand.
with Anu Garg

melpomenish

PRONUNCIATION:
(mel-POM-uh-nish)

MEANING:
adjective: Tragic; related to tragedy.

ETYMOLOGY:
After Melpomene, the Muse of tragedy in Greek mythology. Earliest documented use: 1801.

USAGE:
“I blunder and flounder on the stage of this melpomenish play called life. I feel like my soul has been pierced with a knife.”
Henry Daniel Madu Onwufuju; The Cothurnate Inebriate; Xlibris; 2023.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Imagine there's no countries, / It isn't hard to do. / Nothing to kill or die for, / And no religion, too. / Imagine all the people / Living life in peace. -John Lennon, musician (9 Oct 1940-1980)

