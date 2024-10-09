

Oct 9, 2024 This week’s theme

Eponymic adjectives



This week’s words

Damoclean

Penelopean

melpomenish



Melpomene

Note the tragic mask in her hand.

Eponymic adjectives A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



melpomenish PRONUNCIATION: (mel-POM-uh-nish)

MEANING: adjective: Tragic; related to tragedy.

ETYMOLOGY: After Melpomene, the Muse of tragedy in Greek mythology. Earliest documented use: 1801.

USAGE: “I blunder and flounder on the stage of this melpomenish play called life. I feel like my soul has been pierced with a knife.”

Henry Daniel Madu Onwufuju; The Cothurnate Inebriate; Xlibris; 2023.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Imagine there's no countries, / It isn't hard to do. / Nothing to kill or die for, / And no religion, too. / Imagine all the people / Living life in peace. -John Lennon, musician (9 Oct 1940-1980)





