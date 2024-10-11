|
A.Word.A.Day
Oct 11, 2024This week’s theme
Eponymic adjectives
This week’s words
Damoclean
Penelopean
melpomenish
Alician
Atlantean
Atlas and the Hesperides [nymphs]
(c. 1922-1925)
Art: John Singer Sargent
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg
Atlantean
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Extremely strong, often alluding to mythical or superhuman capabilities.
2. Related to the legendary island of Atlantis said to have sunk into the Atlantic Ocean.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Atlas, a Titan in Greek mythology. After the defeat of the Titans, he was condemned by Zeus to support the heavens. Earliest documented use: 1667.
NOTES:
Both Atlantis and the Atlantic Ocean are named after Atlas. Oddly, the city of Atlanta is nowhere near the Atlantic coast. It got its name from being the terminus of the Western and Atlantic Railroad line.
USAGE:
“I already felt the bruise forming. Chancey hadn’t been lying about Atlantean strength.”
Megan Linski & Alicia Rades; The Criminal Lair; Crystallite Publishing; 2021.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Will people ever be wise enough to refuse to follow bad leaders or to take away the freedom of other people? -Eleanor Roosevelt, diplomat, author, and lecturer (11 Oct 1884-1962)
|
