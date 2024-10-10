

Alician PRONUNCIATION: (uh-LISH-uhn)

MEANING: adjective: Surreal, whimsical, or illogical.

ETYMOLOGY: Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland (1865) and Through the Looking-Glass (1871). Earliest documented use: 1898. See also: words coined by After Alice, the heroine of Lewis Carroll’s books(1865) and(1871). Earliest documented use: 1898. See also: words coined by Lewis Carroll

USAGE: “I’d been looking forward to a new adventure, but this had now become my third visit to the Alician realm.”

Raquel Lyon; Foxblood; 2013.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: When small men begin to cast big shadows, it means that the sun is about to set. -Lin Yutang, writer and translator (10 Oct 1895-1976)





