A.Word.A.Day
Oct 10, 2024
Eponymic adjectives
Penelopean
melpomenish
Alician
Alice in Wonderland
Art: David Revoy
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Alician
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Surreal, whimsical, or illogical.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Alice, the heroine of Lewis Carroll’s books Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland (1865) and Through the Looking-Glass (1871). Earliest documented use: 1898. See also: words coined by Lewis Carroll.
USAGE:
“I’d been looking forward to a new adventure, but this had now become my third visit to the Alician realm.”
Raquel Lyon; Foxblood; 2013.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:When small men begin to cast big shadows, it means that the sun is about to set. -Lin Yutang, writer and translator (10 Oct 1895-1976)
