Oct 10, 2024
This week’s theme
Eponymic adjectives

This week’s words
Damoclean
Penelopean
melpomenish
Alician
alician
Alice in Wonderland
Art: David Revoy
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

Alician

PRONUNCIATION:
(uh-LISH-uhn)

MEANING:
adjective: Surreal, whimsical, or illogical.

ETYMOLOGY:
After Alice, the heroine of Lewis Carroll’s books Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland (1865) and Through the Looking-Glass (1871). Earliest documented use: 1898. See also: words coined by Lewis Carroll.

USAGE:
“I’d been looking forward to a new adventure, but this had now become my third visit to the Alician realm.”
Raquel Lyon; Foxblood; 2013.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
When small men begin to cast big shadows, it means that the sun is about to set. -Lin Yutang, writer and translator (10 Oct 1895-1976)

