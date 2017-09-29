

Sep 29, 2017 This week’s theme

Words to describe people



This week’s words

drama queen

illiterati

dastard

samfie

mammothrept



mammothrept PRONUNCIATION: (MAM-uh-thrept)

MEANING: noun:

1. A spoilt child.

2. A person of immature judgment.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin mammothreptus, from Hellenistic Ancient Greek mammothreptos (brought up by one’s grandmother), from mamme (grandmother) + trephein (to bring up or nourish). Earliest documented use: 1601.

USAGE: “And having seen the parents I am impatient to see this youth, the fruit of their strangely unattractive loins: will he be a wretched mammothrept? A little corporal?”

Patrick O’Brian; Master and Commander; Lippincott; 1969.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Too much sanity may be madness. And maddest of all, to see life as it is and not as it should be! -Miguel de Cervantes, writer (29 Sep 1547-1616)





