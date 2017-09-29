  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Home

Today's Word

Archives
Sep 29, 2017
This week’s theme
Words to describe people

This week’s words
drama queen
illiterati
dastard
samfie
mammothrept

A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

mammothrept

PRONUNCIATION:
(MAM-uh-thrept)

MEANING:
noun:
1. A spoilt child.
2. A person of immature judgment.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin mammothreptus, from Hellenistic Ancient Greek mammothreptos (brought up by one’s grandmother), from mamme (grandmother) + trephein (to bring up or nourish). Earliest documented use: 1601.

USAGE:
“And having seen the parents I am impatient to see this youth, the fruit of their strangely unattractive loins: will he be a wretched mammothrept? A little corporal?”
Patrick O’Brian; Master and Commander; Lippincott; 1969.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Too much sanity may be madness. And maddest of all, to see life as it is and not as it should be! -Miguel de Cervantes, writer (29 Sep 1547-1616)

