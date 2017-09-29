|
Sep 29, 2017This week’s theme
Words to describe people
This week’s words
drama queen
illiterati
dastard
samfie
mammothrept
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
mammothrept
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A spoilt child.
2. A person of immature judgment.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin mammothreptus, from Hellenistic Ancient Greek mammothreptos (brought up by one’s grandmother), from mamme (grandmother) + trephein (to bring up or nourish). Earliest documented use: 1601.
USAGE:
“And having seen the parents I am impatient to see this youth, the fruit of their strangely unattractive loins: will he be a wretched mammothrept? A little corporal?”
Patrick O’Brian; Master and Commander; Lippincott; 1969.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Too much sanity may be madness. And maddest of all, to see life as it is and not as it should be! -Miguel de Cervantes, writer (29 Sep 1547-1616)
|
