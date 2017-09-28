  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Home

Today's Word

Archives
Sep 28, 2017
This week’s theme
Words to describe people

This week’s words
drama queen
illiterati
dastard
samfie
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

samfie

PRONUNCIATION:
(SAM-fee, -fy)

MEANING:
noun: A swindler or a conman.

ETYMOLOGY:
Of uncertain origin, perhaps from a West African language. Earliest documented use: 1929. The word is typically used in the form “samfie man”.

USAGE:
“The investor himself might turn out to be a samfie-man, a big-talking con man who’d carry the village down even further.”
Gillian Royes; The Sea Grape Tree; Atria Books; 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
There is always more goodness in the world than there appears to be, because goodness is of its very nature modest and retiring. -Evelyn Beatrice Hall, biographer (28 Sep 1868-1956)

