Sep 28, 2017This week’s theme
Words to describe people
This week’s words
illiterati
dastard
samfie
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
samfie
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A swindler or a conman.
ETYMOLOGY:
Of uncertain origin, perhaps from a West African language. Earliest documented use: 1929. The word is typically used in the form “samfie man”.
USAGE:
“The investor himself might turn out to be a samfie-man, a big-talking con man who’d carry the village down even further.”
Gillian Royes; The Sea Grape Tree; Atria Books; 2014.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:There is always more goodness in the world than there appears to be, because goodness is of its very nature modest and retiring. -Evelyn Beatrice Hall, biographer (28 Sep 1868-1956)
