samfie PRONUNCIATION: (SAM-fee, -fy)

MEANING: noun: A swindler or a conman.

ETYMOLOGY: Of uncertain origin, perhaps from a West African language. Earliest documented use: 1929. The word is typically used in the form “samfie man”.

USAGE: “The investor himself might turn out to be a samfie-man, a big-talking con man who’d carry the village down even further.”

Gillian Royes; The Sea Grape Tree; Atria Books; 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: There is always more goodness in the world than there appears to be, because goodness is of its very nature modest and retiring. -Evelyn Beatrice Hall, biographer (28 Sep 1868-1956)





