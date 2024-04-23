|
Apr 23, 2024
This week's theme
Words related to the senses
This week’s words
macrosmatic
macrosmatic
adjective: Having a well-developed sense of smell.
From Greek macro- (large) + osmatic, from French osmatique, from Greek osme (smell). Earliest documented use: 1890.
“[George Orwell was] a macrosmatic writer tracking down the stench of hypocrisy or the gangrene of intellectual treachery.”
Dennis Potter; Despair and an Acre of Calm; The Times (London, UK); Oct 5, 1968.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:This above all: to thine own self be true, / And it must follow, as the night the day, / Thou canst not then be false to any man. -William Shakespeare, poet and dramatist (23 Apr 1564-1616)
