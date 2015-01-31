  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


This week’s theme
Words related to the senses

This week’s words
proprioception
macrosmatic
photophobia
amusia
gustatory

Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
with Anu Garg

gustatory

PRONUNCIATION:
(GUHS-tuh-TOR-ee)

MEANING:
adjective: Relating to the sense of taste.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin gustare (to taste). Earliest documented use: 1684.

USAGE:
“For many Japanese the classical gustatory quartet of sour, sweet, salty, and bitter seems insufficient. They suggest there are other basic tastes, and are prepared to back that suggestion with scientific research.”
The Tastemakers; The Economist (London, UK); Jan 31, 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
A new word is like a fresh seed sown on the ground of the discussion. -Ludwig Wittgenstein, philosopher (26 Apr 1889-1951)

