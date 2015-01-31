

Apr 26, 2024 This week’s theme

Words related to the senses



This week’s words

proprioception

macrosmatic

photophobia

amusia

gustatory



Words related to the senses A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



gustatory PRONUNCIATION: (GUHS-tuh-TOR-ee)

MEANING: adjective: Relating to the sense of taste.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin gustare (to taste). Earliest documented use: 1684.

USAGE:

The Tastemakers; The Economist (London, UK); Jan 31, 2015.



See more usage examples of “For many Japanese the classical gustatory quartet of sour, sweet, salty, and bitter seems insufficient. They suggest there are other basic tastes, and are prepared to back that suggestion with scientific research.”The Tastemakers;(London, UK); Jan 31, 2015.See more usage examples of gustatory in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A new word is like a fresh seed sown on the ground of the discussion. -Ludwig Wittgenstein, philosopher (26 Apr 1889-1951)





