|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Apr 26, 2024This week’s theme
Words related to the senses
This week’s words
proprioception
macrosmatic
photophobia
amusia
gustatory
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
gustatory
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Relating to the sense of taste.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin gustare (to taste). Earliest documented use: 1684.
USAGE:
“For many Japanese the classical gustatory quartet of sour, sweet, salty, and bitter seems insufficient. They suggest there are other basic tastes, and are prepared to back that suggestion with scientific research.”
The Tastemakers; The Economist (London, UK); Jan 31, 2015.
See more usage examples of gustatory in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A new word is like a fresh seed sown on the ground of the discussion. -Ludwig Wittgenstein, philosopher (26 Apr 1889-1951)
|
© 1994-2024 Wordsmith