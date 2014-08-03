  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

amusia

PRONUNCIATION:
(ay-MYOO-zee-uh)

MEANING:
noun: The inability to recognize, reproduce, or appreciate music.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek a- (not) + mousike (music), from Mousa (Muse). Earliest documented use: 1890.

NOTES:
Hear this fascinating description (video, 4 min.) of amusia by Oliver Sacks, author of Musicophilia.

USAGE:
“The woman (who eventually decided she had amusia) had spent her life attending concerts out of politeness.”
Christopher Borrelli; Don’t Like Music? You Are Not Alone; Chicago Tribune; (Chicago, Illinois); Aug 3, 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
We must not confuse dissent with disloyalty. -Edward R. Murrow, journalist (25 Apr 1908-1965)

