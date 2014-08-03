|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Apr 25, 2024This week’s theme
Words related to the senses
This week’s words
macrosmatic
photophobia
amusia
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
amusia
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The inability to recognize, reproduce, or appreciate music.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek a- (not) + mousike (music), from Mousa (Muse). Earliest documented use: 1890.
NOTES:
Hear this fascinating description (video, 4 min.) of amusia by Oliver Sacks, author of Musicophilia.
USAGE:
“The woman (who eventually decided she had amusia) had spent her life attending concerts out of politeness.”
Christopher Borrelli; Don’t Like Music? You Are Not Alone; Chicago Tribune; (Chicago, Illinois); Aug 3, 2014.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:We must not confuse dissent with disloyalty. -Edward R. Murrow, journalist (25 Apr 1908-1965)
|
© 1994-2024 Wordsmith