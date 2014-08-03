

Apr 25, 2024 This week’s theme

Words related to the senses



This week’s words

proprioception

macrosmatic

photophobia

amusia



Words related to the senses A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



amusia PRONUNCIATION: (ay-MYOO-zee-uh)

MEANING: noun: The inability to recognize, reproduce, or appreciate music.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek a- (not) + mousike (music), from Mousa (Muse). Earliest documented use: 1890.

NOTES: Musicophilia. Hear this fascinating description (video, 4 min.) of amusia by Oliver Sacks, author of

USAGE: “The woman (who eventually decided she had amusia) had spent her life attending concerts out of politeness.”

Christopher Borrelli; Don’t Like Music? You Are Not Alone; Chicago Tribune; (Chicago, Illinois); Aug 3, 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: We must not confuse dissent with disloyalty. -Edward R. Murrow, journalist (25 Apr 1908-1965)





