lunule PRONUNCIATION: (LOON-yool)

MEANING: noun:

1. The crescent-shaped whitish area at the base of the fingernail.

2. Any crescent-shaped mark, object, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: From French lunule, From Latin lunula, diminutive of luna (moon). Earliest documented use: 1737. Also known as lunula.

USAGE:

Gary Clark; Butterfly Expert to Speak on Future of Migratory Wonders; Houston Chronicle; Apr 16, 2005.



“Stick it up your lunula. Shane O’Doherty, a contestant on the Irish TV version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, is ready to sue the producer in a dispute over an answer.

At the level equal to about $35,000 US, he was asked, ‘Where in the body is the lunula located?’ His final answer was ‘in the heart’, but the host booted him off, saying the lunula is part of the fingernail.” But now O’Doherty says he has come up with several medical reference books using the same word for a part of the heart. See you in court.”

Doug Camilli; Pen to Perfect Paper; The Gazette (Montreal, Canada); Jun 25, 2001.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I'm fed up to the ears with old men dreaming up wars for young men to die in. -George McGovern, senator and author (19 Jul 1922-2012)





