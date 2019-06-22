

blue moon PRONUNCIATION: (BLOO moon)

MEANING: noun: A long time.

ETYMOLOGY: From blue, from Old French bleu + moon, from Old English mona. Earliest documented use: 1702.

NOTES: The term typically appears in the phrase “once in the blue moon”, meaning rarely or not often. In reality, a blue moon occurs on average once every 2.7 years. So what is a blue moon? Well, in a year you see 12 full moons, but sometimes there’s a bonus full moon. This extra full moon is called a blue moon, though it’s not really blue.



If you want to get technical, in a season of three months you typically get three full moons. If there are four, the third full moon is called a blue moon.



Sometimes, the moon actually shows up in blue, but it has nothing to do with the above discussion -- nothing to do with a full moon. The color is due to the smoke or dust particles from forest fires, volcanic eruptions, etc.



So why is that extra moon called a blue moon? Nobody knows. Perhaps the literal blue moon got conflated with the extra full moon because both occurrences are unusual and don’t occur that often.

USAGE:

Natalie B. Compton; Midair Meeting Lands in Reality; Los Angeles Times; Jun 22, 2019.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The world is a looking glass and gives back to every man the reflection of his own face. -William Makepeace Thackeray, novelist (18 Jul 1811-1863)





