Mar 20, 2020This week’s theme
Reduplicatives
This week’s words
razzle-dazzle
hobnob
artsy-fartsy
flimflam
lardy-dardy
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
lardy-dardy
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Pretentious; affected; dandyish.
ETYMOLOGY:
A reduplication of la-di-da which is imitative of affected pronunciation. Earliest documented use: 1861.
USAGE:
“Gov was too lardy-dardy with them, Gov had made my sisters too superior to breathe.”
Ursula Holden; Tin Toys; Methuen; 1987.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The sheep have gone on strike / they are demanding better slaughtering conditions. -Dinos Christianopoulos, poet (b. 20 Mar 1931)
