Mar 20, 2020
This week’s theme
Reduplicatives

This week’s words
razzle-dazzle
hobnob
artsy-fartsy
flimflam
lardy-dardy

“A word after a word after a word is power.” ~Margaret Atwood
with Anu Garg

PRONUNCIATION:
(LAHR-dee DAHR-dee)

MEANING:
adjective: Pretentious; affected; dandyish.

ETYMOLOGY:
A reduplication of la-di-da which is imitative of affected pronunciation. Earliest documented use: 1861.

USAGE:
“Gov was too lardy-dardy with them, Gov had made my sisters too superior to breathe.”
Ursula Holden; Tin Toys; Methuen; 1987.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The sheep have gone on strike / they are demanding better slaughtering conditions. -Dinos Christianopoulos, poet (b. 20 Mar 1931)

