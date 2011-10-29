|
A.Word.A.Day
This week's theme
Reduplicatives
This week's words
hobnob
artsy-fartsy
flimflam
“There is no material with which human beings work which has so much potential energy as words.” ~Earnest Calkins
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
flimflam
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
A reduplication, probably of the Old Norse flim (mockery). Earliest documented use: 1538.
USAGE:
“James Stewart, a business columnist for The Times, noted that Citigroup’s flimflam made ‘Goldman Sachs mortgage traders look like Boy Scouts.’”
Thomas Friedman; Did You Hear the One About the Bankers?; The New York Times; Oct 29, 2011.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Many people consider the things government does for them to be social progress but they regard the things government does for others as socialism. -Earl Warren, Chief Justice of the US Supreme Court (19 Mar 1891-1974)
