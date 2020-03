Mar 19, 2020 This week’s theme

flimflam PRONUNCIATION: (FLIM-flam)

MEANING: noun: 1. Nonsense. 2. Deception. verb tr.: 1. To deceive. 2. To swindle.

ETYMOLOGY: A reduplication, probably of the Old Norse flim (mockery). Earliest documented use: 1538.

USAGE:

"James Stewart, a business columnist for The Times, noted that Citigroup's flimflam made 'Goldman Sachs mortgage traders look like Boy Scouts.'"
Thomas Friedman; Did You Hear the One About the Bankers?; The New York Times; Oct 29, 2011.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Many people consider the things government does for them to be social progress but they regard the things government does for others as socialism. -Earl Warren, Chief Justice of the US Supreme Court (19 Mar 1891-1974)





