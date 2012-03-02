

A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



lampoon PRONUNCIATION: (lam-POON)

MEANING: noun: A biting satire directed against a person or institution.

verb tr.: To ridicule or satirize.

ETYMOLOGY: From French lampon, from lampons (let us drink), imperative of slang lamper (to gulp down), from laper (to lap up). Earliest documented use: 1645.

NOTES: The word lampoon originated in 17th-century France. Imagine revelers raising their cups to the chants of “Lampons!” (Let us drink!). And then unleashing barbs against politicians, clergy, or anyone unlucky enough to be the subject of their satire.

USAGE:

Matthew Fisher; Putin’s Fall from Grace; The Ottawa Citizen (Canada); Mar 2, 2012.



"Others have felt free enough to vilify Putin and ridicule and lampoon him in a way that almost nobody would have dared to a few months ago."
Matthew Fisher; Putin's Fall from Grace; The Ottawa Citizen (Canada); Mar 2, 2012.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: When small men begin to cast big shadows, it means that the sun is about to set. -Lin Yutang, writer and translator (10 Oct 1895-1976)





