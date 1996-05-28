

noli me tangere PRONUNCIATION: (NO-lee mee/may TAN-juh-ree)

MEANING: noun: 1. Someone or something that must not be touched or interfered with. 2. A warning against touching or meddling. 3. Any of various plants whose seed capsules burst open when touched. adj.: Relating to prohibition or fear of being touched.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin noli me tangere (do not touch me), from noli (do not), imperative of nolle (to be unwilling) + me (me) + tangere (to touch). Earliest documented use: 1398.

NOTES: In John 20:17, the resurrected Jesus says to Mary Magdalene: “Noli me tangere” or “Touch me not” (also translated as: Do not cling to me.) Since then the term has been applied to things that are best left alone. You could say noli me tangere is Latin for: “This isn’t a touch screen.”

USAGE: “[Tarquin Winot’s] fascination with his own text, like all things narcissistic, is half-alluring, half-repellent; a come-on to the reader and a noli me tangere.”

James Lasdun; Suddenly Last Supper; The Village Voice (New York); May 28, 1996.



“And then there’s what you’re missing by skipping the office: the trafficky commute, the petroleum-based slacks by Theory or Banana Republic, the noli-me-tangere demeanor that women were supposed to cultivate to ensure boardroom authority. All of these duties vanish when workplace and homeplace become one.”

Virginia Heffernan; Home Tool; The New York Times Magazine; Jan 10, 2010.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Imagine there's no countries, / It isn't hard to do. / Nothing to kill or die for, / And no religion, too. / Imagine all the people / Living life in peace. -John Lennon, musician (9 Oct 1940-1980)





