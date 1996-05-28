|
A.Word.A.Day
Oct 9, 2025This week’s theme
Words with a bossy past
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
noli me tangere
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin noli me tangere (do not touch me), from noli (do not), imperative of nolle (to be unwilling) + me (me) + tangere (to touch). Earliest documented use: 1398.
In John 20:17, the resurrected Jesus says to Mary Magdalene: “Noli me tangere” or “Touch me not” (also translated as: Do not cling to me.) Since then the term has been applied to things that are best left alone. You could say noli me tangere is Latin for: “This isn’t a touch screen.”
“[Tarquin Winot’s] fascination with his own text, like all things narcissistic, is half-alluring, half-repellent; a come-on to the reader and a noli me tangere.”
James Lasdun; Suddenly Last Supper; The Village Voice (New York); May 28, 1996.
“And then there’s what you’re missing by skipping the office: the trafficky commute, the petroleum-based slacks by Theory or Banana Republic, the noli-me-tangere demeanor that women were supposed to cultivate to ensure boardroom authority. All of these duties vanish when workplace and homeplace become one.”
Virginia Heffernan; Home Tool; The New York Times Magazine; Jan 10, 2010.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Imagine there's no countries, / It isn't hard to do. / Nothing to kill or die for, / And no religion, too. / Imagine all the people / Living life in peace. -John Lennon, musician (9 Oct 1940-1980)
