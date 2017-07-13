

Jul 13, 2017 This week’s theme

Short words



This week’s words

eke

hap

aver

lam



Bosie - on the lam Photo: WiggyToo Short words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



lam PRONUNCIATION: (lam)

MEANING: verb tr., intr.: To beat soundly; to thrash.

verb intr.: To escape from the law.

noun: An escape from the law.

ETYMOLOGY: Perhaps of Scandinavian origin. Earliest documented use: 1595.

USAGE:

Christopher Isherwood; All the Conspirators; New Directions; 2016.



“And all the time he’s lamming out of the country -- with our plane.”

Don Pendleton; Acapulco Rampage; Open Road; 2014.



See more usage examples of “Garvel got lammed for using a Senior’s bat.”Christopher Isherwood;; New Directions; 2016.“And all the time he’s lamming out of the country -- with our plane.”Don Pendleton;; Open Road; 2014.See more usage examples of lam in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The man dies in all who keep silent in the face of tyranny. -Wole Soyinka, playwright, poet, Nobel laureate (b. 13 Jul 1934)





A.Word.A.Day by email:



Subscribe



"The most welcomed, most enduring piece of daily mass e-mail in cyberspace."



