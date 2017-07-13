  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Jul 13, 2017
This week’s theme
Short words

This week’s words
eke
hap
aver
lam
dog on the lam
Bosie - on the lam
Photo: WiggyToo
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

lam

PRONUNCIATION:
(lam)

MEANING:
verb tr., intr.: To beat soundly; to thrash.
verb intr.: To escape from the law.
noun: An escape from the law.

ETYMOLOGY:
Perhaps of Scandinavian origin. Earliest documented use: 1595.

USAGE:
“Garvel got lammed for using a Senior’s bat.”
Christopher Isherwood; All the Conspirators; New Directions; 2016.

“And all the time he’s lamming out of the country -- with our plane.”
Don Pendleton; Acapulco Rampage; Open Road; 2014.

See more usage examples of lam in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The man dies in all who keep silent in the face of tyranny. -Wole Soyinka, playwright, poet, Nobel laureate (b. 13 Jul 1934)

