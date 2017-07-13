|
A.Word.A.Day
|
|
Jul 13, 2017
Short words
This week’s words
hap
aver
lam
Bosie - on the lam
Photo: WiggyToo
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
lam
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr., intr.: To beat soundly; to thrash.
verb intr.: To escape from the law.
noun: An escape from the law.
ETYMOLOGY:
Perhaps of Scandinavian origin. Earliest documented use: 1595.
USAGE:
“Garvel got lammed for using a Senior’s bat.”
Christopher Isherwood; All the Conspirators; New Directions; 2016.
“And all the time he’s lamming out of the country -- with our plane.”
Don Pendleton; Acapulco Rampage; Open Road; 2014.
See more usage examples of lam in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The man dies in all who keep silent in the face of tyranny. -Wole Soyinka, playwright, poet, Nobel laureate (b. 13 Jul 1934)
|
