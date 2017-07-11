

Jul 11, 2017 This week’s theme

Short words



This week’s words

eke

hap



Short words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



hap PRONUNCIATION: (hap)

MEANING: noun: 1. Chance; fortune. 2. An occurrence. verb tr.: 1. To occur. 2. To clothe, cover, or wrap.

ETYMOLOGY: For noun and verb 1: From Old Norse happ (good luck). Ultimately from the Indo-European root kobe (to suit, fit, or succeed), which also gave us happen, happy, hapless, and mishap. Earliest documented use: 1350.

For verb 2: Of uncertain origin. Earliest documented use: 1390.

USAGE:

Herman Wouk; The Lawgiver; Simon and Schuster; 2012.



"Well, my hap, against astronomic odds, was to fly to Australia on a film project."
Herman Wouk; The Lawgiver; Simon and Schuster; 2012.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: When it comes to having a central nervous system, and the ability to feel pain, hunger, and thirst, a rat is a pig is a dog is a boy. -Ingrid Newkirk, animal rights activist (b. 11 Jul 1949)





