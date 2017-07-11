  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Jul 11, 2017
This week’s theme
Short words

This week’s words
eke
hap
Many ways to read AWAD
o Email
o Web
o Twitter
o RSS feed
o Calendar
o On your own website
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

hap

PRONUNCIATION:
(hap)

MEANING:
noun:1. Chance; fortune.
 2. An occurrence.
verb tr.:1. To occur.
 2. To clothe, cover, or wrap.

ETYMOLOGY:
For noun and verb 1: From Old Norse happ (good luck). Ultimately from the Indo-European root kobe (to suit, fit, or succeed), which also gave us happen, happy, hapless, and mishap. Earliest documented use: 1350.
For verb 2: Of uncertain origin. Earliest documented use: 1390.

USAGE:
“Well, my hap, against astronomic odds, was to fly to Australia on a film project.”
Herman Wouk; The Lawgiver; Simon and Schuster; 2012.

See more usage examples of hap in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
When it comes to having a central nervous system, and the ability to feel pain, hunger, and thirst, a rat is a pig is a dog is a boy. -Ingrid Newkirk, animal rights activist (b. 11 Jul 1949)

A.Word.A.Day by email:

Subscribe

"The most welcomed, most enduring piece of daily mass e-mail in cyberspace."

The New York Times

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2017 Wordsmith