A.Word.A.Day
Jul 11, 2017This week’s theme
Short words
This week’s words
hap
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
hap
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
For noun and verb 1: From Old Norse happ (good luck). Ultimately from the Indo-European root kobe (to suit, fit, or succeed), which also gave us happen, happy, hapless, and mishap. Earliest documented use: 1350.
For verb 2: Of uncertain origin. Earliest documented use: 1390.
USAGE:
“Well, my hap, against astronomic odds, was to fly to Australia on a film project.”
Herman Wouk; The Lawgiver; Simon and Schuster; 2012.
See more usage examples of hap in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:When it comes to having a central nervous system, and the ability to feel pain, hunger, and thirst, a rat is a pig is a dog is a boy. -Ingrid Newkirk, animal rights activist (b. 11 Jul 1949)
